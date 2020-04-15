High school students can still make post-graduation goals

With students staying at home and college campuses mostly closed, seniors who may have put off applying to colleges or want to apply elsewhere may feel in a quandary about how to proceed.
Most colleges and universities have online application processes and virtual campus tours for prospective students.
However, there is more to the application process than filling out an online form and watching a video. Meeting face-to-face with college recruiters, admissions personnel and financial aid workers is also important.
Visitations to the campus are off-limits for the time being, but colleges often provide virtual tours through their websites.
Caldwell County High School guidance counselor Megan Meyer said she mailed out letters to this year’s seniors with contact information to help with any questions they may have.
“Essentially, what I’m doing is, if they’ve got any issues, I’m contacting the colleges myself and getting the information they need,” she said. “We had a kid (Wednesday) who contacted me and said (the University of Louisville) needed a waiver for her college application fee.
“We’re making the best of it, and we’re continuing on. Hopefully, in a few months, this will be gone and we’re still on schedule and getting those things turned in.”
Meyer said that several CCHS seniors are going the vocational route or entering the military.
“Those people also need applications, transcripts, things like that,” she said. “I have two (Caldwell Regional Career Center students) who are applying for jobs in Florida, and those companies are asking us to send them (the students’) transcripts, their industry certifications and so on. We are able to provide that to them without being on hold.”
Meyer said that the military recruiters were prominent at the high school earlier this year, so they had already been in contact with her before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, she is serving as a liaison between the recruiters and the students.
With the new situation changing the way that students handle post-graduation needs, the Class of 2020 is having to navigate their own way to their goals instead of relying traditional applications the way that preceding classes did.
“I’ve got some kids concerned, with the ACT now on hold — that’s got a few panicked,” Meyer said. “But I’ve told them that we’ll get them where they need to be.”
Despite the panic and unfamiliar waters the seniors are sailing through, Meyer said there is an upside to that.
“I told my husband that these kids are probably learning more on their own right now — learning empathy and responsibility and not leaning on counselors and teachers,” she said. “They’re learning a lot of life skills, and that’s the positive that I see about this.
“These kids are learning now, ‘I can do this on my own.’ ”
