Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.