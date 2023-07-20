Helen Zachow Starke, 83, of Benton, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City.
Helen was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 30, 1940, to the late Gerald Zachow and Lorraine Geneive Zachow. She volunteered with the Red Cross and was actively involved in Victories Missionaries. Helen was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Aurora.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul A. Starke; one sister, Mary Jo Zachow of Thiensville, Wisconsin; son-in-law, Dennis Linsin; grandson, Josh Linsin, wife, Leeann); two great grandchildren, Tanner and Grayson Linsin, all of Benton.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Rosemarie Ruth Starke and Kui Sook Linsin; one sister, Judy Zachow; and her parents.
A funeral mass will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at St. Henry’s Catholic Church with Gregory Trawick and Randy Potempa officiating. Interment will follow at St. Henry’s Cemetery, Aurora.
Visitation will begin at noon until 2 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 16097 U.S. Hwy. 68, Hardin, Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.