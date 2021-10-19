Helen Doom, 85, of Benton, passed away Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Marshall County Hospital in Benton.
Helen worked for many years in the floral department at Walmart in Benton. Flowers and plants were her passion. She had a green thumb and anything she looked at would grow. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at VFW Post 1084.
Helen is survived by four children, Debbie (Jimmy) Clapp, William (Tonia) Doom, Michael Doom, and Vincent (Anita) Doom; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Helen in death are her parents, Lynn and Annabelle Johnson.
Helen will be cremated and a private family burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marcella’s Kitchen in Benton (marcellaskitchen.com for ways to donate).
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
