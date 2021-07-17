Helen C. Humphrey, 98, born to her late father Ewell E. Collins and her late mother, Russell Williams Collins McGuire on May 28, 1923, passed away July 14, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Princeton and had been a clerical employee for AT&T.
Helen is survived by her sons, Thomas Humphrey of Frisco, Texas, and Doug (Liz) Humphrey of Bronxville, New York; four grandchildren, Joanna Demers, Michael Humphrey, Drew Humphrey, and Rachel Humphrey; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents, her husband, Carl Humphrey; sister, Sarah Crumbaugh; and brother, E. E. Collins.
Graveside services were held Friday, July 16, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
