It is said that good fences make good neighbors. Plants as “fences” make even better neighbors. They add beauty while increasing the value of your home. Some bloom, produce berries, provide nectar for pollinators, evergreen, and have smooth edged foliage. Others produce thorns that are guaranteed to keep intruders out.
Which plant depends on the purpose of the “fence” — privacy, to protect children and pets, to beautify or hide unattractive sheds, compost, etc. Whatever the purpose there is a shrub for every situation from 3’x3’ to 8-10’x4-6’ in height and width, sun/shade location, and any soil. Look for plants that have all year interest and low maintenance.
Boxwood, and Helleri and Burford nana hollies are ideal hedges for their dense compact growth and small, smooth foliage. Slow-growing boxwood can reach 15’. Helleri (Ilex crenata) requires minimal pruning as it reaches 3’ tall x 4’wide. Burford nana’s (I. cornuta) dense foliage is larger with minimal spines and can reach 15’.
Roses, pyracantha, cotoneaster, and other hollies produce spiney foliage and thorns. The Knock-out rose series makes a great fence that will keep out all but the smallest of animals. It blooms throughout the growing season even after a freeze. Its flowers are single or double in red, pink, rainbow, yellow, coral, peach and white. Maintenance includes spraying for and removing black spot foliage from the plant and ground and spraying. To control Japanese beetles who enjoy the thin cuticle-covered leaves, knock them into a pan of water.
Pyracantha(rose family) is known for its bright colored berries and evergreen foliage. The fast-grower requires training it on a trellis or wire framework for support as it can reach 10-15’. Similar looking is red-berried cotoneaster (rose family) but less aggressive and thornless.
To plant lay out a straight line using a garden hose. Prepare the bed as usual. Space plants closer together than the mature width, but with enough space for air circulation.
THINGS TO DO
Garden — Iris foliage fooled to emerge earlier this month can be protected by covering with loose layer of dry leaves. Weed cool-weather weeds that germinated in the fall. As it warms, remove spent plants.
Lawn — Protect lawn and other plants by not using salt (sodium chloride) to reduce the freezing temperature of water in the form of snow. The salt can destroy hard surfaces and kill plants from the snow treated with chemicals. The Spruce (thespruce.com) rates Mel-2-Go (calcium magnesium acetate) as the best melting agent that is also safe for children, pets, and plants; and Road Runner (magnesium chloride and calcium chloride) that de-ices to -15 degrees. It is not pet safe, however. Both are available from Wal-Mart. The best for cars is Prestone Windshield De-icer.
Trees and shrubs — Plants bent by the weight of the recent snow should be able to right themselves once snow has melted. Evergreens with dense foliage may need some support as return to their natural position. Long narrow branches may need assistance by adding supports. Check for split and torn branches of dense-wood branches. It is going to be a spring with lots of Magnolia grandiflora and m. tulip, and dogwoods blooms as they have set their buds.
Vegetable — Save metal hangers to provide strong support for tender plants. Straighten the hook and holding onto the center of the bottom and hook pull to form a long diamond shape. Insert in the grown when planting.
When to plant — The most fertile days to plant are 15th-16th during the light moon and below grown producers on the 22nd-23rd. Do not plant, seed, pot or repot the 17th-19th.
EVENTSFeb. 8-10 — Midwestern Herb and Garden Show, Mt. Vernon, Illinois, 618-242-3151, includes plants, garden ornaments, crafts and free hourly programs.
Feb. 11-13 — Nashville Antiques and Garden Show, tickets: antiquesandgardenshow.com.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com
