The Paducah Tennis Association said they are sponsoring a National Junior Tennis & Learning program.
According to a release from the organization, NJTLs were started by influential professional tennis player Arthur Ashe over 50 years ago, with the goal of combining tennis and education to help youth.
The PTA said Paducah’s program — Harrison Street Serves — is being funded thanks to a $5,000 grant from the United States Tennis Association.
Last Spring, they met at Noble Park on Sunday afternoons for tennis and at Harrison Street Baptist Church for dinner and coding instruction. This year’s session is similar, except participants will be meeting at the church for math enrichment.
According to the PTA, each participant receives a raquet, water bottle, tennis lessons, dinners, and sound school lessons at no cost.
The new session begins at 4p.m. Sept. 17 at the Noble Park tennis courts. Math enrichment begins Sept. 20 at the church.
To register, visit the Paducah Tennis Association Facebook page and look for their sign-up sheet. The program is open to middle schoolers.
