METROPOLIS, Ill. — Need help gathering necessary school supplies for the upcoming school year?
The employees of Harrah’s Metropolis, along with other local businesses and organizations, are teaming up once again to distribute school supplies gathered through fundraising efforts and sponsorships.
People may stop by the Metropolis Community Center beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, to pick up items while supplies last.
“Beginning a new school year can be very stressful for both kids and parents,” said Chad Lewis, advertising and public relations supervisor for Harrah’s Metropolis. “Our goal for this event is to make sure we help alleviate the stress and make the start of the new school year enjoyable for each of the kids.”
Due to demand, adults without children present are allowed pick up supplies for up to four students. Once through the line, they may return to the back of the line to acquire more.
Starting at 4 p.m., Dental Safari Company, a mobile dentistry company specializing in children of all ages from birth to 18 years old, will be on site offering free dental exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants as needed. Any child is eligible, and it is at no cost to the family. Dental Safari accepts the Illinois medical card and all private insurance. For more information about Dental Safari, visit dentalsafaricompany.com or on Facebook.
The Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition will hand out drug awareness items among other supplies. MCDAC is determined to provide leadership, education and resources to build and sustain communities of knowledgeable citizens, in particular the youth of Massac County, who make healthy and safe choices through the reduction of substance abuse. Additional businesses and organization will also be in attendance with hand-outs and more.
The 2023 school supply giveaway is scheduled to run while supplies last and is open to the public.
