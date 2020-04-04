Hank Sinclair Walker, 67, of Eddyville, died suddenly at his home.
A son of the late Albert H. and Lillie Skinner Walker, he was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Corlis Ladd Walker; a daughter, Tara (James Paris) Moore of Princeton; a stepdaughter, Leigh Ann Conger of Eddyville; a son, Jason Scott Walker of Webster County; a stepson, Michael Conger of Eddyville; five grandchildren, Austin Litchfield, Colin Moore, Jaymz Bourdon, Christopher Paris, Charlie Paris; four brothers, Herschel (Pattie) Walker, Howard (Arlene) Walker, Kenneth Walker, Roger (Shirley) Walker, all of Livingston County; and several nieces
and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral was held privately at Lakeland Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Eddyville.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Hank’s memory to Fairview United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 370, Eddyville, Ky. 42038.
Online condolences may be made from the website: www.lakelandchapel.com.
