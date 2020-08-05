Paducah-McCracken County Habitat for Humanity has partnered with Independence Bank to raise funds to help build the next Habitat house.
They are asking citizens to donate 50 cents (a pack of pennies) and to write a prayer for Habitat on a prayer card. Bring spare change and dollars to any Independence Bank location in McCracken County during August.
Habitat is participating in the Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities. The Community Foundation of West Kentucky will match donations raised up to $10,000 to grow Habitat’s endowment. All of your donation goes to Habitat to help provide home ownership opportunities for low-income families in McCracken County.
The next Habitat house is to be built at 2901 Virginia St. in Paducah.
