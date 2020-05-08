The Governor’s School for the Arts, a program of Kentucky Performing Arts, will be hosted online this year to maximize the safety of students, staff and faculty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local participants in this year’s Governor’s School for the Arts were listed in Thursday’s Sun.
For more than 30 years, young artists from across the commonwealth have gathered each summer for three weeks of immersive arts instruction on a university campus. This year, GSA’s programming will be brought to students in the safety of their homes.
GSA will be hosted online from June 29 to July 17 via video conferencing platforms. Students will engage in a dynamic series of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures based on the art form that they have chosen.
GSA’s faculty will lead students through art form-specific learning in the window of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Time Monday through Friday. Instruction will include one-on-one learning opportunities, presentations from guest artists, independent work time, and more.
Opportunities to engage with guest artists will include a question-and-answer forum with Kevin “K.O.” Olusola, a member of the Grammy award winning group Pentatonix and a 2004 alumnus of GSA, as well as seeing a performance by acclaimed American Roots musician Martha Redbone, whose music is partially inspired by her childhood in Harlan County.
