Paducah’s 29th Annual Barbecue on the River is right around the corner, and organizers say guests have a lot to look forward to at this year’s event, which runs from Sept. 21- 23.
Kacey Darling, the director of marketing for Beautiful Paducah — the nonprofit that organizes the event — says attendees can expect plenty of vendors from all over. Some businesses are traveling from as far as Florida.
“We have about 150 vendors coming this year, so it’s going to be a little bigger even. We’re growing every year,” she said.
Like last year, the celebration will be held near the transient boat dock, so organizers are doing their best to assist people in getting to the event.
“Parking is a major deal when you have to walk all the way down there to the transient dock, but there’s all the parking that we had last year. Anywhere downtown is open and available,” Darling said.
A shuttle will run from the National Quilt Museum to the venue to accommodate guests. The shuttle schedule and routes are on Beautiful Paducah’s website so people can plan accordingly.
In addition to shuttles, live music will play all weekend.
“This year, we have two stages. So we have a main stage, and then we have a grassroots stage in another location,” Darling said.
A designated VIP section is available this year. It is a fenced-in area with access to an exclusive bar. There will be outdoor games, TVs, lounge areas and more.
VIP tickets are available for purchase on Beautiful Paducah’s website. Darling says one thing that hasn’t changed is friendly competition between vendors.
“As always, we have the barbecue competition, so everybody that is here is going to compete for the best product, best food,” she said.
Every Barbecue on the River event is about raising money for local charities and nonprofits. Last year, the event raised over $400,000 for charity, and they’re hoping to top it this year.
“Every vendor actually gets to choose their nonprofit that they donate to, and as a requirement to participate in the event, you have to donate at least 20% of your proceeds to any charity of your choice,” Darling explained.
Thousands of people come to Paducah each year to experience the festivities and visit local businesses.
“You have all these people that get to come down here and participate in this big thing, and I like to think of it as Paducah’s special event. It’s the biggest thing that we do all year, and everybody loves it,” Darling said. Organizers are excited and have been counting down the days on their Beautiful Paducah Facebook page, sharing new information each day. The theme for this year’s event is “Small Town Smokeshow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.