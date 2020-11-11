Groceries for Good, it’s the Paducah Sun’s 28th annual community food drive, to help feed families in our area, you can be a part of it.

Just like everything else in 2020, things will be different. This year, you have the option to donate to several different agencies, who help feed families all year round – just like Hope Unlimited Family Care Center. Executive director Nicole Farley says your monetary donations will help with more than just groceries.

So many people in this community give so abundantly with Groceries for Good, but because it looks different, I’ll be honest, I’m concerned as a nonprofit that we won’t get what we need to be able to supply what we’ve already committed mentally, I think, to our clients,” Farley said. “They count on us, just like we count on our neighbors. If we could all just give just a little bit differently, it might feel a little uncomfortable this year, but it’ll make a world of a difference for our community as a whole.”

If you’re wanting to donate, click here. Donations will be picked up on the 21st.

