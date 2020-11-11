WPSD-TV is proud to partner with the Paducah Sun's 28th annual Groceries for Good.
Families living in our community need groceries and other essentials this year, more than ever before. You can help. All money raised buys groceries for families in your community.
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the drive this year. In year's past, there would be over 200 volunteers to pull off Groceries for Goods, from being at the store handing out bags for customers to donate items in, to the sorting center where volunteers would separate items and go re-bag them to evenly distribute all the goods to each agency. Last year, Groceries for Good raised $52,563 worth of groceries.
This year, however, there will not be any volunteers. Instead, Groceries for Good is collaborating with the following five local grocers for the public to donate:
- Kroger at Hannan Plaza
- Kroger at Irvin Cobb
- Kroger at Park Avenue
- Forthman Foods
- Reidland Food Giant
These grocery stores will have boxes at each register to place cash and check donations starting Friday, Nov. 13. Donations will be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.
Checks and money orders can also be mailed to the Paducah Sun at P.O. Box 2300, Paducah, KY 42003.
You can also donate at the bottom of this page.
The money donated will be distributed to nine local agencies via gift cards from participating grocery stores.
Your generosity will help 9 local organizations:
