OWENSBORO — Green River Distilling is growing.
When it was sold last July to Bardstown Bourbon Co., a division of Pritzker Private Capital, the company had 85 employees and was producing 94,000 barrels of bourbon and rye a year.
Jacob Call, the master distiller who was with the company from its start as O.Z. Tyler Distillery, left to start his own distillery, Western Kentucky Distilling, in Beaver Dam.
And on Aug. 8, Aaron Harris came from Bardstown as head distiller and operations manager at Green River.
Today, Harris said Wednesday, after a $25-million investment from its owners, Green River is producing 104,000 barrels of bourbon and rye a year and has 100 employees.
“We’re seeing a steady increase,” he said, “around 5% to 10% a year.”
The company has built a big parking lot near its events center so visitors don’t have to walk as far.
“Tourism is doing good,” Harris said. “Traffic has increased on weekends. And there are more opportunities there.”
Green River is building eight new rickhouses — warehouses — in Hancock County. One is complete and barrels are being moved in, and a second should be ready in December.
Dal-Tile closed its 285,000-square-foot plant in Hancock County three years ago. Harris said Green River has aspirations to convert it into a giant warehouse for 100,000 barrels of whiskey.
He said the company is trying to eliminate temp workers and hire all of its employees. But it hasn’t been able to find enough workers that way yet.
So, people are working 90 days for a temp agency and then being hired by the company if their work is satisfactory.
Green River has released two special bourbons this summer with great success. The 215 bottles of ROMP bourbon sold out in 2.5 hours in June, and this month, the 148 bottles of the new Green River Full Proof Single-Barrel bourbon sold out in 90 minutes.
“Single-barrels are the showcase,” Harris said. “Next year, we’ll have some more surprises.”
Eighty% of the distillery’s whiskey is made for other companies.
“I have to be the face of the distillery in Owensboro,” Harris said. “But I’m really the steward for the owners.”
He was born in Seymour, Indiana.
In 2008, Harris graduated from college in the midst of the Great Recession and jobs were hard to come by.
He married a woman from Bardstown and moved there. Soon, Harris had a job as swing-shift supervisor for Barton 1792 Distillery. Then, he helped get Lux Row Distillers started and worked there for three-and-a-half years as distillery supervisor. After that, Harris moved to Watershed Distillery in Columbus, Ohio, as director of operations.
Last summer, the family wanted to move back to Kentucky.
So, Harris contacted Justin Willett, executive director of manufacturing operations for Bardstown Bourbon.
And three weeks later, he was on his way to Owensboro.
“It’s important to never burn bridges,” Harris said. “And never break relationships.”
For six months, he drove back and forth between Owensboro and Bardstown.
But earlier this year, Harris was able to move his family here.
“This community is fantastic,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.