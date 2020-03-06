MURRAY — Aaron Beth coached Graves County for five seasons before leaving over the summer to return to Marshall County as his alma mater’s girls golf coach.
Beth’s last game at Graves was in the CFSB Center in Murray, a 50-44 overtime loss to the Lady Marshals, who were the eventual First Region runners-up.
In December, Beth assumed interim coaching duties for the school’s girls basketball team after Dan Langhi was suspended indefinitely following a DUI arrest.
Tonight, Beth will be coaching against his former team for a First Region championship, having helped guide the Lady Marshals to 16 wins in 19 games in that stretch.
But, Beth said the larger focus has to be on the game in front of them.
“Coaching for a regional championship, no matter where you are, is a special thing,” Beth said. “We’re going to have to have patience. We can still do what we do and play how we play. We’ve played everybody multiple times. Both teams know each other. We’re very similar. We’re both defensively minded. It’s going to come down to who executes.”
While the Lady Eagles acknowledge the history, too — it’s impossible not to — they agree there’s still a game to be played, regardless of who is holding the clipboard.
So, what has to happen?
“Defense every game,” said Graves forward Callie Jackson, who had a game-high 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 43-25 win over Calloway County on Friday night. “Making sure that we limit their shots. Take control of the game. If we can control them on offense, we just have to make sure we can control the ball.”
And, what of the Lady Marshals, who have split with Graves County already this year — both times with Beth at the helm?
“We’ve had to work really hard this year to get where we are,” said Marshall forward Halle Langhi, Dan’s daughter, on her team’s progress to this point, following Friday’s 67-51 win over McCracken County. “We’ve had some setbacks, we’ve had some things happen and I feel like we grew stronger as a team with all these things that have happened. It’s made us better.”
Late in the fourth quarter against McCracken County, sophomore forward Jada Driver appeared to injure her right leg making a spin move before passing the ball. She was helped off the floor. Driver’s status for the championship game was not immediately known.
Still, Beth said he’s confident in the Lady Marshals’ depth being able to help offset Driver’s possible absence.
What it boils down to is experience with success, for which there will be no shortage tonight.
“We have no seniors, which is a positive in some ways,” Beth said. “They were in the regional finals last year. Some of these girls play soccer, a lot of them play softball and they’ve won regional championships in those other sports, which I feel like really carries over to basketball, as well.
“Once you learn to start winning, it’s just kind of an effect that you expect. That’s what I want us to do tomorrow night. You never take anything for granted, but you go out there with an attitude of ‘we do what we do and we take care of business’ and we’ll have a chance to win a regional championship.”
Lady Mustangs optimistic for future with young core
McCracken County is graduating eight seniors, including starters Marlee Morehead and Abby Ellington, as well as Ashton Rudy, Bethany Russell and Jade Tinin — all of whom have made crucial contributions, especially as upperclassmen — and there will be a definite void for the Lady Mustangs.
But, with a young group — specifically freshmen forwards Destiny Thomas and Caroline Sivills, and projected starting point guard Claire Johnson, an eighth-grader — with significant playing time and all expected to return in 2020-21, Lady Mustangs coach Scott Sivills is hopeful for where his team appears to be headed, after tying a program best with 23 wins this season.
“We’ve had some kids who had to change their role and play a bigger role,” Sivills said. “We’ve got those kids back. We had a tremendous year. We won 16 of our last 19 games. We’ve got some great pieces coming back, going forward. We’re excited about the future of our program.”
Thomas had a team-high 15 points, while Abby Ellington chipped in 11 in her final game.
Settle held to 8 and 8 in final game as Lady Laker
Charlee Settle was averaging 23.2 points and 11 rebounds a game for Calloway County entering play on Friday night.
In its loss to Graves County, the Murray State-bound senior was held to a season-low eight points and eight boards.
But, the bigger problem, said Lady Lakers coach Valerie Waller, was finding a rhythm in the middle quarters. Calloway scored a total of five points in the second and third.
“One of the things we had to do was get on the boards more,” Waller said. “They killed us on the boards. I felt like we were going to the rim and not putting a body on somebody. I think 16 of their first-half points were on second-chance points. That’s not typical for us.”
McCracken County
7 8 12 19 — 51
Marshall County
14 16 14 22 — 67
LADY MUSTANGS — Thomas 15, Ellington 11, Sivills 6, Johnson 6, Rudy 6, Tinin 3, Morehead 2, Williams 2.
Field goals: 17-44. 3-pointers: 6-17 (Johnson 2, Rudy 2, Tinin, Ellington). Free throws: 11-20. Rebounds: 25. Fouls: 28. Record: 23-10.
LADY MARSHALS — Conner 22, Langhi 14, Driver 10, Jezik 9, Pea 6, Northcott 4, Teague 2.
Field goals: 18-38. 3-pointers: 2-9 (Driver 2). Free throws: 29-38. Rebounds: 29. Fouls: 15. Record: 23-9.
Graves County
15 8 15 5 — 43
Calloway County
9 3 2 11 — 25
LADY EAGLES — Jackson 17, Wilson 11, Myatt 6, Dawson 6, Harriet 2, Carter 1.
Field goals: 15-38. 3-pointers: 2-11 (Dawson 2). Free throws: 11-14. Rebounds: 29. Fouls: 15. Record: 26-7.
LADY LAKERS — C. Settle 8, Waller 7, Carson 5, Hicks 4, R. Settle 1.
Field goals: 9-31. 3-pointers: 1-14 (Waller). Free throws: 6-13. Rebounds: 19. Fouls: 14. Record: 21-9.
