GRAVES COUNTY — Miranda Rudolph, a Graves County agriculture extension agent, helped spearhead an effort to ensure eight grain entrapment rescue devices will be given to county and volunteer fire stations across the county.
On Thursday, July 13, Kentucky Farm Bureau and the Graves County Extension Office will present grain entrapment rescue devices to each county fire and rescue department at the Extension Office. The donors and first responders will be honored with a dinner sponsored by River Valley AgCredit.
Tracy Warner with emergency management said Graves County currently had two rescue devices, one in the city of Mayfield and one in Sedalia.
“With the tornado that came through, everyone knows it took out Mayfield Grain. Because of that, many farmers are having to look to build larger grain storage bins on the farm,” Ruldolph said. “With that progress, comes an added layer of danger.”
Equipping more fire stations with these devices could make a difference in saving someone’s life.
When Rudolph learned there were only two rescue devices for grain entrapment rescue in the entirety of Graves County, she and KFB went to work to supply the other eight stations with a plastic tube that rescues a person from potentially drowning in the quicksand-like grain.
Rudolph said a Farm Bureau employee brought up the fact they were concerned about the amount of rescue devices available in Graves County.
With Graves County being so large, and with rescue needing to be timely, KFB is ensuring that eight rescue devices are spread throughout the county. Warner explained that, if potentially, someone were to fall into the grain bin, farmers usually enter with a safety harness.
“But if that harness malfunctions, with the auger going, it’s pulling the grain down. If the farmer is in there and the safety harness breaks, the grain is going to pull them down into the grain-like quicksand,” Warner said.
Warner said the sooner that KFB can get the devices to the fire stations, the safer it will be to work around the grain bins.
“We want to make sure that they’re available to whoever needs them, so I contacted Tracy Warner and asked her for a bit of information.”
“At that point, I worked with my producers at the Kentucky Farm Bureau, and Keith Lowry to see about getting these devices donated to the local fire departments if they were ever to be needed or used,” Rudolph said.
Rudolph said she produced these rescue devices for the KFB at the next director’s meeting. Donations were secured by Rudolph for the devices, within about two hours of bringing the information to the farm bureau.
“These are turtle tubes, patented by Dale Dobson who is the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s safety administrator. He created these devices to be easily used to help people rescue anybody who finds themselves trapped in a grain bin or semi,” Rudolph said.
Ruoldph said they were thankful to be able to present these devices to fire departments.
“Every volunteer fire department will also have access to this rescue device after Thursday when they’re presented,” she said.
Rudolph described the device as helping to decrease the pressure of the grain’s weight.
“It can be a cause of death, as well as suffocation in grain entrapment,” she said. “(The device) allows them to separate the weight of the grain from the victim’s body. It keeps the grain from moving onto the person as well, so the rescuers are able to dig them out without putting more danger on the rescuers themselves.”
