Massac Memorial Hospital CEO Rick Goins announced on Thursday, March 4, he will be stepping down from his role effective June 4.
Goins is leaving Massac Memorial Hospital to take on the role of chief operating officer (COO) at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. He will begin in that role on June 7.
Goins has been at MMH since November 2015. He originally came to Massac as the hospital’s COO and director of professional practice. He was asked to be the interim CEO in December 2016 and shortly after was granted the position full-time.
“Working with the team at Massac Memorial Hospital for the past five-plus years has been truly amazing,” Goins said. “I will forever be proud of all that we have accomplished together.”
Those accomplishments include the agreement with the Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky to locate the Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center on East Fifth Street in Metropolis and the construction/renovation of the Massac Memorial Hospital Medical Clinic on West 10th Street.
“He has a great rapport with the staff, administration and employees from A to Z,” said MMH Board Chairman Paul Henry. “No one likes to see big changes, but accepting a new position is part of growing up in a career. We wish him the best in this new endeavor.”
Henry said Goins has a contract with the hospital, and he tendered his resignation to the board on March 4. The board held an emergency meeting on the matter.
“This isn’t the first time we have been through this,” Henry said. “We know what we are looking for and are beginning that process.”
Goins said: “Massac Memorial Hospital has an exceptional team, and I know that whomever replaces me in this role will be lucky to have the opportunity to grow the hospital with them.”
Goins has also held leadership roles with Middletown Regional Hospital in Middletown, Ohio and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He earned his doctorate in health administration from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and his master’s in health administration from The Ohio State University in Columbus.
“Rick has provided effective leadership at Massac Memorial Hospital as its CEO the past five years,” said Michael Yungmann, president of Bon Secours Mercy Health — Kentucky. “We will benefit greatly from Rick’s knowledge of the market and his wide-ranging expertise.”
