George Heath, Jr., 78, of Calvert City, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence.
Born Saturday, June 20, 1942, in Paducah, he was the son of the late George Heath, Sr. and the late Nina (Shadwick) Heath.
He retired from BF Goodrich where he was the personnel manager and attended Reidland United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janet (Sharp) Heath of Calvert City; daughters, Cindy Yvonne Heath fiancé Kris Simonsen of Crawfordville, Florida, Lisa Annette Young husband Jeff of Benton, Lorie Ellen Adams of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Donna Shelton of Calvert City; grandchildren, Matthew Tyler Young wife Chelsie, Katheryn Hope (Young) Keith husband Johnny, Grace Ellen Adams; and great-grandchildren, Nora Elizabeth Young, Henry Lewis Keith, and Hannah Annette Keith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janice Wilson.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Calhoun and Rev. Joe Hansen officiating.
Interment will follow in Marshall Co. Memory Gardens, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. — 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105; or the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.
