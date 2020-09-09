MADISONVILLE — George William “Bill” Gray, 72, lifelong residence of Eddyville and Princeton, died August 29, 2020 at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation.
He was a member of LIUNA Local 1214 and a former member of Jerusalem Masonic lodge #9 in Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents George G. and Lillie Gray, two brothers Johnny Gray and Rex Gray, one sister Dorothy Mytych,
He is survived by one brother, Dennis Gray of Tennessee; nine sisters, Betty Calderon, Joy Shock, Sharon Gray, Norma Miller, all of Michigan, Paula Olson of Washington, Sue Schroat of Arizona, Patsy Gray of Ohio, Bonnie Young and Martha Jones of Kentucky; 19 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.
He was loved by his family and will be deeply missed. Visitation was Friday, September 4, 2020, at Dunn’s Funeral Home in Eddyville.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn’s Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.