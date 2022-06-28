BARLOW — George A. “Bob” Miller passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his home.
Bob was born September 13, 1932 to the late John Miller and Janie Adeline Jones. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Kevil. Bob retired from the Navy after 30 years of service. He was a diesel mechanic by trade and had recently worked for John Deere, Williams Equipment and Hartman’s Garage. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to be outdoors.
He is survived by three sons, Bobby Kyle Miller of Barlow, John Louis Miller of National City, California, and Brian Miller of Barlow; one daughter, Lisa Duckworth and husband Bill of La Center; three brothers, John Miller of West Virginia, William Earl Miller of Barlow, and Donnie Miller of Barlow; one sister, Pat Burpo of Bardwell; four grandchildren, Todd Miller, Justin Miller, Jacob Miller and Savannah Bell; five great grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Eula Miller and Lura Mae Miller; one brother, Chuck Miller; three sisters, Mildred Hill, Connie Miller and Mary Alice Monday; one grandson, Chad Miller; one great grandson, Jackson Corbin Miller.
Visitation for Mr. Miller will be held Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter, KY from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A graveside service with Navy Military Honors will be held at Barlow Cemetery at 1:15 p.m.
Condolences for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
