Gary P. Wilson, “Gum” to some, passed from this life surrounded by his precious and very much loved family at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after a five-year battle with cancer at the age of 83 years, 7 months, and 25 days.
Gary was born Dec. 1, 1939, to Woodrow and Doris Beck Wilson at their home in Karnak, Illinois.
Gary graduated from Karnak Community High School in 1958. He attended Carthage College and Southern Illinois University before going to Worsham School of Mortuary Science in Chicago. There, he obtained his degree as both funeral director and embalmer. With this accomplishment, Gary served not only his hometown of Karnak, but also the surrounding communities for over 60 years. Gary first served with his father, Woodrow Wilson, and later with his son Garrett until Gary’s health began to fail. Gary fought the cancer battle for over five years, thanks to God and many prayers and the SIH Cancer Center near Carbondale.
Gary and his high school sweetheart, Sharon Collins, were united and marriage in 1960. They have been blessed to share 63 years of marriage. Gary loved to say, “When we were just kids.” Gary proved himself to be an awesome father to his two sons, Keith and Garrett, and he truly loved being with his grandsons, Trevor, Ryan and Bradley, and his greats, Cooper Tate, Ali Jo, Bryer Bo and Colter Wade Wilson.
Gary was always quite the sportsman. He loved fishing and hunting with his sons and grandsons and was looking forward to doing the same with the greats. Duck hunting was very serious business, but as time passed, he enjoyed the camaraderie shared with his family and friends even more than the hunt.
During his earlier years, Gary loved coaching Khoury League Baseball. He gave many hours to the young boys on his teams, and they came through for him being very successful in winning. Since Gary was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, several of his players have come by to check on him and they still call him coach.
He was a member of the Karnak Methodist Church and passed member of the NRA, Ducks Unlimited and past president of the Southern Illinois Khoury League.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sharon, two sons, Preston Keith (Holly) of Karnak and Garrett Lance (Karen) of Karnak; three grandsons, Trevor Catlin (Katelyn) of Karnak, Ryan Lance (Alanna) of Karnak and Bradley Keith (Taylor) of Cullman, Alabama; four great-grandchildren, Cooper Tate, Ali Jo, Bryer Bo and Colter Wade Wilson; one sister, Suzann Kester (Norman) of Pleasanton, California, and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow and Doris Beck Wilson, and one niece, Deborah Lynn Kester.
Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Gary P. Wilson were held Monday, July 31, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Steve Heisner and Rev. Allan Milligan will be officiated with special friend/speaker Gene Morgan. Interment will follow at the Anderson Cemetery near Boaz.
Pallbearers were Keith Wilson, Garrett Wilson, Trevor Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Brad Wilson and Tadge Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers were Cooper Tate Wilson, Ali Jo Wilson, Bryer Bo Wilson, Colter Wade Wilson and Johnny Little.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois, 62959; or the Karnak United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 346, Karnak, Illinois, 62956.
To leave an online message for the family or share a memory, you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.
