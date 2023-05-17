Gary L. Hopkins, 80, of Murray, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Hopkins was born on Jan. 3, 1943, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Alben and Minnie Gambrel Hopkins. Gary was a retired Fire Chief after 25-plus years of service at the Rosemont Illinois Fire Department. When Gary retired, he continued to serve in many local community leader positions. He was also a member of the Glendale Road Church of Christ and an avid motorcycle enthusiast as a member of the Kentucky Road Riders Motorcycle club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Fay Hopkins; and two brothers, Steve Hopkins and Michael Hopkins.
Survivors include two sons, Mark Hopkins and wife Elizabeth of Auburn, Kansas, and Shawn Hopkins and wife Kate of Washington Island, Wisconsin; and three grandchildren, Garrett Hopkins, Trent Hopkins and Henry Hopkins.
A funeral service for Gary will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Steven Hunter will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy may go to Murray Calloway County Senior Citizens “Meals on Wheels” 607 Poplar St., Murray, KY 42071; or Glendale Road Church of Christ, 1101 Glendale Road, Murray, KY 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.jhchurchill.com.
J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
