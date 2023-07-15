The Fuller Center Bike Adventure team has traveled all the way from San Diego, California, traveling through 30 cities, to get to Mayfield as one of its stops. The group planned to help the local Fuller Center branch to complete construction on houses damaged by the 2021 tornado.
The group of 11 stayed in Mayfield for two days, July 13-14, before they planned to travel again to help people at their next location.
“We started on May 26 (in California), and we’re going to ride until Aug. 5,” said Neal Mullkin, the Fuller Center Bike Adventure traveling coordinator. “Along the way, we’ll stop in nine different locations. We will be in nine different cities to help out other Fuller Centers serve families.”
The cyclists take Sundays off to worship or get much-needed rest and recovery. To help assist with Fuller Center projects, Mullkin coordinates through the Fuller Center with local churches to figure out who in the community needs help.
The Fuller Center for Housing is a nonprofit organization that seeks to eradicate poverty housing by promoting partnerships with people and community groups to build and rehabilitate homes for people in need.
“The Fuller Center as a whole, we do look to assist with affordable housing, whether that be repairs, building new homes, whatever those communities need to assist with affordable housing,” Mullkin said.
Lucy Hughes, social media coordinator, said the Fuller Center group had learned several skills since riding out from San Diego. One of the members had learned how to cut vinyl siding.
“We try to use the skills that we may have among us to do different projects,” Bill Huxtable said. “They will train us on some things that we work on, on the job. We’ll be installing some drywall today, and we’ll get some local help.”
The cyclists biked an average of 90 miles between them that day and were preparing to work on houses in Mayfield, the next day, July 14. Their job in Mayfield was going to be a longer project than their previous days building.
For 15 years, the Fuller Center has enabled hundreds of new and experienced cyclists alike to tackle adventures by bicycle, and their rides are focused on serving God as they raise money for families around the U.S. They build and repair homes through The Fuller Center for Housing.
According to the fullercenterbikeadventure.org, the trek from San Diego to Wilmington, North Carolina, “is not a race, but an invitation to break from the routine of daily life and follow Jesus’ call to love and serve our neighbor, especially ‘the least of these,’ as we help families have homes.”
The Fuller Center cyclists put their back tires in the Pacific Ocean, and plan to put their front tires into the Atlantic. One cyclist joked that they accidentally put both tires in the Pacific Ocean because they got too close to the surf.
A veteran of the Fuller Center cycling trip was a member named Dave Perry, who had been on separate trips along the route at least 16 times.
“You can be going too fast, run into a crack or pothole, slide on mud — a dog can attack you,” said John Fender, a cyclist with the group.
Mullikin and the cyclists use GPS to get to their next destination, but too often a road is closed, so the group goes on what they call “bonus point miles.”
“To do this, we were encouraged to do 50 to 100 miles of training,” Fender said. “This culminated in doing at 100-mile ride, and since we’ve came here, we’ve been able to do that everyday. So, it’s gotten to be second nature.”
The group of cyclists help each other with chores, and have a lifestyle on the trek that Fender described as being close to the Army.
“We get up at 5 o’clock, and we’ll be on the road by 6:30-7 a.m., but it’s cool at this time, and there’s less traffic,” Fender said.
The cyclists have to stay hydrated, continually drinking water along their route. The group also has to put on sunscreen to protect their skin.
“You have to drink twice as much as you think you should,” Fender said. “You have to drink water all the time.”
