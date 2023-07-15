The visiting Fuller Center team is pictured left to right: Brent Beerley, Neil Mullikin, Bill and Rhonda Huxtable, Lucy Hughes, Joanna Beugnon, Randi Topps, Paul Wesner, Marty Markt, Dave Perry and John Fender. The group came to Mayfield this week, as part of the team’s cross-country cycling adventure. The group planned to help the local Fuller Center branch to complete construction on houses damaged by the 2021 tornado.