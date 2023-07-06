The North Friendship Road project is continuing to progress, with crews on Wednesday preparing soil for a new roadway they say will be strong and durable.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Public Information Officer Keith Todd, a special crew with the Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group is doing a subsurface treatment at the site, using heavy machinery to mix cement with soil and create a base for the new road.
The industrial-strength machinery they use for this task is equipped with large roto-tiller blades, which help blend the cement into the soil. It trails behind a mixer hauling a water tank, which moistens the cement to kick-start the setting process. Finally, a large roller — called a sheepsfoot — compacts the mixture.
Todd said this work is done all across the country, but it’s not frequently used in this area — he’s only seen it two or three times in western Kentucky. For areas with soil-types that don’t pack well, Todd shared that the process creates a much more stable base and helps prevent future issues with the road.
Crews appear to be ahead of schedule thanks to dry summer weather, but they expect this section of North Friendship to remain closed until about mid-November.
Todd said he knows the closure isn’t easy on neighbors and travelers. According to Todd, about 12,000 cars a day usually travel this section of North Friendship, and many of them have had to resort to taking alternative routes that add time on to their commutes. After a bit of a rocky start, he feels drivers have finally started to settle into the new normal.
“Patience, we think, will be worthwhile,” he said.
This work is part of the first of four phases of the years-long Friendship Road project, which seeks to widen the roadway, correct sharp turns, decrease congestion, add roundabouts in high-traffic areas, and create a multi-use path for bikers and walkers.
