METROPOLIS, Ill. — It was when Kenna Parrot Lentz got her loyalty card that her husband knew there might be trouble.
“We’re opening a drink shop, aren’t we?” he asked.
Lentz told him no.
“But then there was the opportunity,” she said.
It was her friends, Lentz said, who “got me addicted to this mess,” and with third friend Valerie Troutman, Super Nutrition was born.
The shop that specializes in nutritional loaded teas, meal replacement shakes, healthy snacks and more opened on April 7 in Suite 7 of Metro Plaza, located at 704 E. Fifth St. in Metropolis. A grand opening was held June 2.
For Troutman, it’s her second such shop. She was introduced to the loaded nutritional drinks by friends Michi Amos, who owns Harrisburg Nutrition, and Shane Yarbrough, who owns Paducah Nutrition and PICTR This Nutrition, also in Paducah.
“I fell in love,” she said. “It gives you energy, has 21 essential vitamins and is all healthy.”
Lentz said after her friends “started getting healthy and feeling good, they got me on the train with the nutrition and the drinks and shakes.”
Since beginning the drinks and supplements, “we’ve both lost weight, which is something I’ve always battled with, and I’ve kept it off,” Lentz said. “It’s helping me eat healthier. I believe in it. We both do.”
Troutman opened Marion Nutrition on Black Friday in November 2021. At the time, she explained, Metropolis already had Born Again Nutrition, a similar business that opened at the same location in mid-2021. When Born Again closed, Troutman and Lentz decided to open Super Nutrition.
“We wanted everyone to feel super in Metropolis,” Lentz said. “We both grew up here. This is our hometown, so we wanted to bring it to town and share it with our friends. We’re excited to do it.”
For Lentz, the store has provided a way to reconnect. She left Metropolis in 1991, living in Nashville and now around the Louisville area. She comes in once a month, and as faces from the past come in, Troutman, who is the store’s operating manager, is helping reintroduce her.
Super Nutrition is part of the Herbalife family, a multilevel marketing company that sells dietary supplements, nutritional shake mixes and protein powders.
“They have teams all over the country,” Lentz said. “Each is a little different with menu options and recipes. Some call it the Baskin Robbins of flavors. We have over 400 different teas. Whatever you want, we can pretty much make it. Our tea tenders are amazing; a great staff.”
Both agree the reception of the store has been “very positive. The community is one of the reasons we had to start this,” Lentz said. “The outpouring of everyone — friends and family and their sharing. It’s been wonderful. It’s another option for people in Metropolis.”
Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., Super Nutrition is offering delivery options two days a week and will extend its hours over the summer. More information is available on Facebook at Super Nutrition.
