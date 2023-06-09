Valerie Troutman does the honors as the Metropolis Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Super Nutrition on Friday, June 2. Troutman and co-owner Kenna Parrot Lentz (holding plaque) were joined by family, friends, employees and chamber representatives — chamber manager Adam Freeman, chamber board member Tiffany Korte of Farmer & Company Real Estate, chamber member Lindsey Stoner of Gower Insurance and chamber member Dakota McGinnis of Legence Bank. The shop that specializes in nutritional loaded teas and more is located in Suite 7 of Metro Plaza, located at 704 E. Fifth St. in Metropolis.