Freddy Ray Laird, 86, of Paducah, previously of Dukedom, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He served for five years in the United States Navy before joining the United States Coast Guard, where he retired after 17 years of service, including service at the local Paducah Cost Guard Auxiliary.
Freddy is survived by his wife of 21 years, Lucille Leidecker Laird, of Paducah; one son, Kelly Ray Laird of Bardwell; two step-daughters, Janice Mathis of Symsonia and Kathy Powell of Paducah; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Virgilene Taylor Laird.
Funeral services for Freddy will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Mike Nolen and Rev. Ike Murphey officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
