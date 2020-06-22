Freda Vickers, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
She was born in Pope County, Illinois, on November 17, 1927.
She is survived by her two daughters, Janice Benfield of Paducah and Pam (Gary) Lichtenberg of Paducah; two granddaughters, Holly Lichtenberg of Paducah and Haidee (Roger) Barnes of Olmstead, Illinois; and one great-granddaughter, Madisen Willhelm, they spent endless hours cooking and having sleepovers together; one great-grandson, Clint Barnes; one great-granddaughter, Lacey Bruce of Olmstead, Illinois; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Bessie Reynolds; her husband, James Vickers; three sisters; and one brother.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother for all the wonderful dinners with laughter and love she gave to us every day.
Private family graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Pell Cemetery with the Rev. David Siere officiating. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
