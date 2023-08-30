Local nonprofits are urging the community to take advantage of dollar-matched donations as the 22nd Annual Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities comes to an end.
Each year, the Community Foundation of Western Kentucky matches donations to select local charities dollar-for-dollar, up to $10,000, until $100,000 is raised.
Non-profits participating in this year’s challenge include Easterseals of West Kentucky, the Family Service Society, the Market House Theatre, the Merryman House, the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club of Paducah, the Paducah Symphony Orchestra, Beyond Uganda, Starfish Ministries, the Community Kitchen, Cassidy’s Cause, Lotus, and more.
The challenge ends on Thursday, Aug. 31st.
The Community Foundation of Western Kentucky writes in a brochure about the challenge, “This partnership between the areas’ nonprofits and the Community Foundation is one of cooperation and purposely designed to build endowments so their good work will be available well into the future.”
In 2022, 24 local nonprofits received more than $1.36 million thanks to community participation in the challenge. Visit cfwestky.org/ to donate.
