Frazer C. Murray, 57, of Mayfield, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, at his home.
He was a self-employed carpenter.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Tracy Murray; one son, Jordan C. Murray of Mayfield; and one sister, Nikki Roberts of England.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Ann Boyce Murray.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
