Frances Carolyn Prather, 80, of Mayfield, died at 10:55 a.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a Homemaker, and a member of the New Home Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Dortha McLeod of Mayfield; two sons, Mark Prather and Dennis Prather of Mayfield; one sister, Elizabeth Greenfield of Michigan; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Prather and two brothers. Her parents were Clinton Coalson; mother, Macie Lena Brittian Pullen; and stepmother, Ika Coalson.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Ronnie Cope officiating. Burial will follow in the New Home Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
