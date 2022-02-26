Fran Perry Chester, of Mayfield, died Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
She was a member of High Point Baptist Church and also attended Northside Baptist Church. She was a retired guidance counselor for Paducah Tilghman and Mayfield City Schools. She has been working for the National Cheerleading Association since 1991.
Ms. Chester is survived by cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by Hillard and Geneva Keeling Williams.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 2, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Al Chandler will officiate.
Friends may call 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Go Be Great at wearegobegreat.com.
