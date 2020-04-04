A former Marshall County 911 dispatcher is suing Marshall County, Marshall County Fiscal Court and Judge-Executive Kevin Neal, alleging that she was fired after reporting concerns about possible COVID-19 exposure in the workplace.
The complaint, filed by attorney Marilyn “Linsey” Shrewsbury, claims Maranda Hanson expressed concern to 911 Director Chris Freeman on March 21 about another employee potentially being exposed to the coronavirus.
Hanson was concerned that she had only learned about the possible exposure from that employee or other employees, but had not been notified by supervisors.
According to the complaint, Hanson received no reply from Freeman, and the next day the potentially exposed employee came to work and informed Hanson that he had been exposed to a person who had tested positive and, despite a doctor’s advice to self-quarantine for 10 days, the employee returned to work because he did not have any symptoms.
Hanson was called into Freeman’s office on March 23 and “was told that her email expressing her concerns was insubordinate and offensive,” according to the lawsuit. Freeman suspended her without pay for three days, the complaint says.
The filing claims Hanson was shocked at the suspension and “felt she had no option but to put in her two weeks notice” due to a “blatant disregard for health and safety.” Shortly thereafter she retained Shrewsbury’s firm, which sent a letter on her behalf withdrawing the resignation and informing supervisors that Hanson would be following recommended guidelines and self-quarantining.
She was terminated “immediately” after that letter, according to the lawsuit, and her firing was backdated to the day she had been suspended without pay.
The suit makes claims of retaliation, wrongful discharge and negligence, and asks for compensatory and punitive damages, as well as costs, interests and attorney fees.
Freeman released a brief statement Thursday on the Marshall County Fiscal Court Facebook page, stating he was aware of the allegations.
“Let me be clear in reassuring the public and county employees that, to my knowledge, no 911 employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, per information from the Marshall County Health Department, our department personnel has had no confirmed exposures to a positive COVID-19 case,” the statement read.
“Despite that, not only have we followed all recommendations of the Marshall County Health Department regarding proper procedure and protocol with respect to protecting the safety of the employees and visitors of Marshall County 911, we have gone above and beyond those recommendations.”
