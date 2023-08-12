FNB Bank announces Third Annual Glowing Graves Halloween Parade

FNB Bank is excited to announce the third annual Glowing Graves Halloween Parade will take place in Mayfield on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. The parade is sponsored by FNB Bank and the Mayfield Rotary Club.
“We have been blown away the first two years by the number of parade entries and attendees at the Glowing Graves Halloween Parade,” stated Brooke Wiles, FNB Marketing Director. “Mayfield-Graves County Tourism has done an outstanding job coordinating the Haunted Graves initiative for the month of October. We are proud to be a part of a new tradition that continues to grow, while uniting our community.”
Registration to participate in the Glowing Graves Halloween Parade is now underway. Businesses, non-profits, civic groups, student groups, church groups, local farms and more are encouraged to participate and throw out candy, glow sticks, and other family-friendly giveaways to community members. The Registration Form can be submitted online at: https://growwithfnb.com/glowing-graves/. The deadline to submit your completed Registration Form is Wednesday, October 11.
The Glowing Graves Halloween Parade is part of a larger initiative that was introduced in Graves County in 2021 called Haunted Graves. The Haunted Graves endeavor will feature various Halloween and Fall-themed events in Mayfield and Graves County throughout the month of October. For parade questions, please contact Brooke Wiles, FNB Marketing Director, at 270-247-1758 or by email at brooke.wiles@growwithfnb.com. For Haunted Graves details, please contact Jennifer Beck Walker, Mayfield-Graves Tourism Commission Executive Director, at 270-247-6106 or by e-mail at info@visitmayfieldgraves.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.