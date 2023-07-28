METROPOLIS, Ill. — When it comes to the first Saturday of the Massac County Youth Fair, board president Tammie Obermark knows that’s about her only day to stay inside to enjoy the air conditioning.
Little did she know that this year, it would be about her only chance to stay dry.
While it rained a couple of inches Saturday morning, July 15, then that afternoon during the pedal pull and then again the afternoon of Tuesday, July 18, it couldn’t have prepared the fair board for what was to come Wednesday morning, July 19.
For many, it was a flashback to the 1990 fair as they evacuated livestock from waist-deep waters to higher ground. Within five hours, the flash flood receded. And while it left a mess in its wake, things were ready to go as scheduled on Thursday morning, July 20.
“We got a lot of positive feedback and appreciation Thursday from everybody for putting in the effort for the community to come out and for the exhibitors to be able to continue with their projects throughout the week,” Obermark said.
To ensure the fair went on, “there were people all over the place doing different things” last week on Wednesday afternoon.
•••
At the fairgrounds, the flooding began last week on Wednesday morning, which was 4-H show day for livestock.
“We were watching Weaver Creek through the morning, starting at 7. At 8, they were supposed to start the hog show, and it started raining a pretty hefty amount. You could see the creek getting out of its banks and slowly coming across the old ball diamond,” Obermark said.
With ditches in front of the fair office already full from Tuesday’s rains, “it just kind of met in the middle. All of that water backfills through the middle of the fairgrounds and comes through the show arena and goes toward the (Massac County) High School. It made a huge V and covered the entire southend of the fairgrounds,” Obermark said. “It got up to the office bathrooms — it didn’t get that far in 1990.”
With the onset of the rain, Extension had postponed its shows by two hours. But as coordinators realized what was happening, the 4-H shows were canceled and animals were taken to safety.
Around noon, the waters “slowly started going down and when it went out, it went out quick,” taking dirt, rock, gravel, wood chips, feed and hay along with it, Obermark said, noting there will be a lot of repair work on the facilities due to the flash flood.
“There are a couple of barns that have some significant damage to them — there’s no dirt left. One barn has a couple of big holes in the middle of it where the water came in and swirled,” she said, noting it’ll be looking further at the buildings’ structural soundness.
While the feed and hay were found in the MCHS baseball field, volunteers began getting the fairgrounds back in order.
“An amazing group of individuals came together,” Obermark said. “It wasn’t just fair board members, it was alumni, community support, spouses of fair board members — a phenomenal group of people reached out to get us some help and they came through for us. Drew Quint put out an effort to get some trucks here with rock and wood chips for us. We got wood chips donated by a local business.”
The show arena was completely redone because the receding water “took everything we had in there out.”
Lime was brought in late Wednesday night last week and then covered with wood chips to provide exhibitors a place to tie off and show livestock. Road work was redone toward the southend of the show arena to provide an area to pull in trailers and trucks so they wouldn’t sink into the mud.
And then, the show went on last week on Thursday. Fort Massac State Park loaned its trams to provide transportation as fairgoers were asked to park at MCHS to prevent further damage to the fairgrounds.
“On behalf of the fair board and our youth, we cannot begin to express our appreciation to the numerous volunteers who helped the fair to go on,” Obermark said.
This year’s Massac County Youth Fair was July 14-22. Over the course of the nine-day event, it rained four of those days. Tuesday afternoon’s rain canceled the Farm Follies and rescheduled the Watermelon Bust. Wednesday’s flooding canceled the inaugural Celebrity Showmanship event and the annual food auction. The youth fair’s horse show was rescheduled following Saturday’s rains to then be canceled by flood damage to the horse arena on Wednesday.
