Paducah
B&B Paducah Properties LLC, 3512 Clarks River Road, commercial, restaurant.
Falconite Real Estate, 4645 Village Square Drive, Suite J, commercial repair/remodel.
Family Service Society Inc., 827 Joe Clifton Drive, commercial, repair/remodel.
CC Crossroads LLC, 130 Lone Oak Road, Suite 101, commercial, canopy.
Greg and Teresa Leneave, 1540 McCracken Blvd., commercial, accessory building.
Zachary Gilliam, 530 S. Fifth St., residential, remodel/repair.
Brian T. and Amy S. Farrell, 3845 Alameda Drive, residential, pool.
Donald L. and Regina Circo, 11 West Vale Lane, residential, accessory building.
McDonald’s Real Estate Company, 2627 Jackson St., commercial, electrical/remodel.
Woodyard Enterprises LLC, 4915 Village Square Drive, commercial, foundation only.
William and Glynda Ross, 1322 Pillar Chase, residential, porch/deck.
Gerald E. and Felicia Ross, 1844 Bridge St., commercial, raze.
Reliable Properties LLC, 451 S. 16th St., commercial, electrical/remodel.
Mad Properties LLC, 250 Lone Oak Road, commercial, electrical/remodel.
Enrique T. Yap, 1217 S. Fifth St., commercial, electrical/remodel w/o rewire.
William and Valerie Arterburn, 308 W. Jefferson St., residential, electrical remodel.
Steven W. and Jill M., 1143 Kentucky Ave., commercial, raze.
Equity Trust Company, 1113 Markham Ave., residential, repair/remodel.
Shawn T. Nevels, 3029 Broadway C1, commercial, electrical remodel.
Lourdes Medical Pavilion LLC, 225 Medical Center Drive, commercial, electrical remodel.
Dane Troy Tope, 535 S. Sixth St., commercial, mechanical.
D Boon LLC, 3101 Irvin Cobb Drive Suite B, commercial, signs.
Farmers Market Inc., 3333 Irvin Cobb Drive, commercial, signs.
Valley Road Properties LLC, 501 Lone Oak Road C1 501, commercial, signs.
Commercial Properties Invest LLC, 3906 Hinkleville Road C1 3908, signs.
Michael L. and Amy S. Bakehouse, 220 S. 19th St., residential, portable acc structure.
Falconite Real Estate, 3201 Olivet Church Road, Suite H, signs.
Patricia A. Herring, 701 N. Eighth St., commercial, signs.
Paducah Parcel W Development, 3216 Irvin Cobb Drive N, commercial, signs.
Tanashea Young, 1040 Flournoy St., commercial, raze.
ETC Development, 405 Broadway, commercial, electrical/remodel.
Paducah McCracken Co. CVC, 415 Park Ave., commercial, remodel.
William D. and Kelly L. Johnson, 2705 Ohio St., residential, remodel.
ACM Investment Company LLC, 2110 Lone Oak Road, signs.
Jackson House, 301 S. Ninth St. R3, commercial, electrical/remodel.
Donald L. and Regina Spicer, 11 West Vale Lane, residential, repair/remodel.
Simon A. and Virginia A. Crouch, 3621 Brighton Cove, residential, electrical/remodel.
Charles R. and Vera M. McClure, 700 N. Old Friendship Road, residential, raze.
Gary D. and Constance L. Harris, 2518 Trimble St., residential, addition/remodel.
Lourdes Hospital Inc., 1530 Lone Oak Road, commercial, new addition.
City of Paducah, 117 S. Water St. 129, commercial, mechanical.
Stacie Lynn Richerson, 2324 S. 29th St., residential, electrical/remodel.
Westland Partners LLC, 3551 Park Ave C2, commercial, new addition.
Edwin Shawn Strickland, 900 N. 32nd St., commercial, electrical/remodel.
Lindsey Elizabeth Fisher, 1722½ Monroe St., residential, repair/remodel.
Hancock Real Estate LLC, 3841 Hinkleville Road Cplx., signs.
Virginia L. Gould, 289 Navaho Drive, residential, electrical/remodel.
Crockett Howard Properties LLC, 306 Navaho Drive, residential electrical/remodel.
CC Crossroads LLC, 1717 Broadway, commercial, electrical/remodel.
Shawn T. Nevels, 3029 Broadway C1, commercial, signs.
First Church of Nazarene, 2626 Adams St., commercial, carport.
Edwin Shawn Strickland, 900 N. 32nd St., commercial, signs.
McCracken County
Stephen Hood, 5215 Jewell Lane, electrical, generator.
Pamela Smith, 2832 Laurel Lane, electrical, service inspection.
Steve Dunn, 2631 Husband Road, farm pole barn.
Randall Boggess, 1910 Clarkline Road, electrical, service change.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9910, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9952, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9937, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
Plaza Tire Service, 2854 Lone Oak Road, commercial, electrical, rewire.
Tony Boyd, 9270 Woodville Road, electrical, wiring greenhouse.
Matt Dobson, 7655 Cross Mill Road, electrical, detached accessories.
McCracken County Bus Garage, 354 Lake View Drive, commercial building.
Milton West, 332 Boxwood Drive, electrical, install soffit and flood lights.
Virginia Crouch, 3621 Brighton Cove, electrical service change.
Abelino Hernandez, 4684 Schenidman Road, electrical service inspection.
John McWaters, 740 Eden Drive, electrical, detached accessory.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9871, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
Harper Construction, 4020 Cairo Road, electrical, commercial building.
Amanda Newman, 1045 Massac Church Road, electrical, change out breaker box.
Patrick Ward, 6417 Barberry Drive, electrical, generator.
Doug Harris, 865 Fisher Road, electrical, detached accessory.
Angela Austin 3712 Clarks River Road Lot 99, electrical inspection.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #10009, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #10139, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9911, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9920, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9936, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9964, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9982, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9983, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings FARMHOUSE, 7845 Carneal Road, Bldg. FARMHOUSE, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
EZ Portable Buildings, 7845 Carneal Road #9981, electrical, pre-wire portable building.
Matthew Jarrell, 1010 Lakeview Drive, residential, swimming pool.
Dean Owen, 1525 Clark Line Road, detached accessory.
Jame Signor, 1330 Culp Road, residential, swimming pool.
McCracken County Bus Garage, 260 Bleich Road, commercial, moving fuel equipment to new tank.
Southwood Pointe, 749 Bleich Road Lot 6, electrical, manufactured home.
Westridge Pointe, 2830 Katey Lane, electrical, manufactured home.
Westridge Pointe, 2840 Katey Lane, electrical, manufactured home.
Westridge Pointe, 2905 Phillip Blvd., electrical, manufactured home.
Randall Griggs, 1136 Rutter St., electrical, detached accessory.
Lundy Cearlock, 244 Rosebower Church Road, electrical, single-family dwelling.
Murray
Woodall Companies, 713 River Road, commercial, new complex.
Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation, 101 Robert Young Blvd., commercial renovation.
Brewer Service dba Southwestern Services, 509 N. 12th St., Suite B, commercial, renovation.
Massac County
Joseph Ashburn, 5 Woodhaven, pole barn.
Metropolis
Deva Mansfield, 509 W. 11th St., residential, new modular home.
Amanda Smith, 2013 Hillcrest, residential, house demolition.
TLSI Properties LLC, 312 E. 7th St., residential, utility service.
Crocket Howard Properties LLC, 706 Market St., commercial, commercial rehab.
Charles Denson, 1100 Butler, residential, utility service.
A-1 Automotive Repair, 721 Ferry St., commercial, new commercial building.
