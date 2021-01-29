{child_flags:editors_pick}FCA Outdoors Virtual Bass Fishing Tournament
May 7-9, 2021
Tournament Information: www.westkyfca.org/fishing-2021
Registration: ianglertournament.com/WKY-FCA-OUTDOORS
Registration will run Feb. 1-May 6
Cost: $15 per angler/$60 per team of 6
Contact Brad Lawson at 535defense@gmail.com for more information
Direct donations to the KJae Milliken Outdoor Scholarship can be made through
my.fca.org/donation?name=westkyfcaoutdoors
