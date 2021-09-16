Fay Evelyn Wise Quertermous, 91, of Paducah, died at 12:25 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Fay was born in Pope County, Illinois, on Saturday, May 24, 1930, to Ralph and Rachel Wise. She retired from St. Mary High School after 22 years of service teaching English and journalism. Her love of teaching led her to continue substitute teaching in the St. Mary School System for an additional 15 years. Countless students learned under the nurturing ways of “Mrs. Q”, and her relationships with students were something she treasured. She was originally a member of Brownfield Methodist Church in Brownfield, Illinois, moving her membership to Northside Methodist in Paducah in 1960, where she remained a member until the church closed, then transferring to Arcadia United Methodist Church, Paducah. She loved reading, learning, traveling in southern Illinois, crocheting, but her most loved activity was spending time with and looking at photographs of her children, grandsons, and a great-grandson.
Mrs. Quertermous is survived by her daughter, Vicki Sue Quertermous of Paducah; two sons, Steven Quertermous (Vicky) of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Marvin Quertermous (Susie) of Franklin, Tennessee; grandsons, Grant Quertermous (Katie) and Dylan Quertermous; and great-grandson, Caleb Quertermous; sisters, Helen Wise Morse, Betty Wise Summers (Ray), Wanda Wise Herren, and Irma Wise Heintz; and sister-in-law, Alma Jean Burton (Randall); multiple nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Quertermous was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Russell C. Quertermous; her parents, Ralph and Rachel Maxwell Wise; her sisters, Catherine Wise Hilton, and Dorothy Wise Taylor; and her brother, Robert Wise.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joe Beal and Sherry Golightly officiating. Burial will follow at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at New Liberty Cemetery in Pope County, Illinois.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Arcadia United Methodist Church, 261 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001 or to St. Mary High School, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003
You may share a “Hug from Home,” leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.