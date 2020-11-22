The Ladies’ Golf Association of the Country Club of Paducah named McCracken County High School senior Reagan Farmer, daughter of Todd and Suzanne Farmer, the winner of its fourth annual Education Award.
The award was established in 2017 by the LGA to promote ladies’ golf in the Paducah area and to honor a deserving senior golfer who plans to attend college upon graduation. The applicants must be seniors at Paducah Tilghman, McCracken County, or St. Mary high schools; exhibit leadership in school and community activities; and have a keen interest in the game of golf.
Reagan was nominated by her guidance counselor at MCHS, Wendy Watts, and recommended by her golf coach, Emma Straub, and teacher Todd Trimble, PGA.
“Reagan is an outstanding person both in school and outside of the academic world. She is goal oriented and determined to make a positive impact on those around her,” Watts commented.
“It’s not often that a Reagan comes along in life,” said Trimble. “If you ask anything of her, there is no doubt it will be done.”
Reagan served as co-captain of this year’s Lady Mustangs and was also a member of the 2019 team that finished runner-up in the regional tournament. She is a Kentucky High School Athletic Association Academic All-State first team member. Reagan has played in the Florence Paxton Memorial and several junior tournaments.
After the application process, an interview was conducted by the LGA scholarship committee composed of Dr. Cathy Trampe, Tammy Zimmerman, Beverly Bradley and Kristie Wilson.
Last year’s winners were Jessica Stephens and Margaret Butts. Other past recipients include Ryan Lee, Maci Blackwell, Allison Hane and Caitlin Herndon.
