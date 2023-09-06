The Family Service Society, one of Paducah’s oldest non-profit organizations, is looking for help from the community to stock their pantry.
Family Service Society Business Director Katie Howard said the need for food assistance in Paducah was “great” on Tuesday as a growing line of people waited to be helped just a few minutes after the staff lunch-hour ended.
In a video posted to the FSS Facebook page Tuesday, Executive Director Candace Melloy said the organization served a total of 567 households in the month of August alone, sending each a 7-10-day supply of food.
Howard said the pantry was stocked thanks to a large food donation Computer Services Inc. made during the United Way’s Project United 2023 event. But, she said the food goes quickly, especially with the number of families who need it.
Currently, the organization’s biggest needs are stuffing, macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes, meals in a can, and soup.
In addition to the food pantry, FSS assists residents of Paducah and McCracken County with clothing, prescription medications, emergency dental care, utilities, hygiene items, and household goods.
“To the mother with children that doesn’t have food, to the father who works but needs clothes, to the disabled and needy who require medical assistance and to the struggling mind that needs a shoulder to lean on and an ear to listen. Family Service Society has been here, is here, and will continue to be here for this city,” the organization’s website reads.
Donations can be dropped off during their business hours or placed in their donation bin at any time. Their address is 827 Joe Clifton Drive. To learn more about the FSS, or donate financially, visit their website at fsspaducah.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.