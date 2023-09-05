EDDYVILLE — Many families spent their Labor day celebrating 30 years of summer fun with Venture River Water Park as it wrapped up the summer season on Monday.
With extreme heat and record-breaking rainfall, it was a tough season for Venture River, but workers said that didn’t stop them from making a splash.
Families filled Venture River Monday, all looking to escape the summer heat. 8-year-old Amelia Buckner and her family were among the crowd, and with season passes, they said this is their favorite way to spend hot days.
“There’s lots of kids to play with and lots of slides to go down,” Buckner said. She’s sad to see another season come to a close at Venture River.
Park manager and Co-owner Andrea York said this season was filled with surprises — the biggest one being the weather.
“We are open 88 days a year so we do count on weather and everything else that can affect us getting through,” said Buckner.
She said the recent extreme heat and rainfall caused some issues at the park.
“We had a few days where we had to shut down because there was so much rain coming into the park. The lazy river had mud in it. Some of our pits were overflowing with rainwater, so we had to shut down,” said York.
This was also Venture River’s first season without covid regulations since 2019. York said the pandemic taught them a lot about keeping the park clean.
Despite the challenges that came with bad weather, York said the community kept them going.
“So many of the young adults that come through our community, our school system, this is their first job,” she said.
She said the park is not the only place that benefits from a busy season.
“The restaurants, the gas stations, everybody knows people coming in here then they go out and they spend money other places and so we know it’s a help to other businesses,” York said.
While Monday was the last day for little Buckner to catch a wave, Venture River is ready to welcome her and other families back next season.
