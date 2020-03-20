This may be a minor blip and we may soon forget, but make no mistake, we are changed. We do not know how we are changed yet, but we are. I recall a pleasant lunch my wife and I had several years ago in Milano, Italy. We were with two widows old enough to be our grandmothers. When we finished eating each of them quite naturally took the bread that they had not finished and put it in their handbags. They had intentionally left it. As they did this, they explained to us that they never left bread anywhere because “we do not know when we can get it again.” This was a behavior from World War II that they still did habitually. They were not impoverished. There was plenty of bread. They had been changed. That little habit stayed with them.
For most of us by now, the façade of control has been shattered. I know this because I see empty shelves that once contained items that we took for granted would always be available whenever we needed it. I know this because in some stores I see the lack of self-regulation on display when I see “limit 3 per customer.” And still there are those who “work the system” by family members getting in different lines as though those who work in the store do not know you belong together. (Which, by the way, is another indicator of how some do not see those who serve us as people — since I do not recognize you, why should you recognize me).
I can see the fear in our humor (that is my go-to defense). I can sense the fear when I talk to people on the phone. I can sense the uncertainty in the questions that others are asking me that they know I cannot answer, or at least I cannot answer based on what I know.
We will be dealing with this for a while, and I and others will be writing about it for a while. Even when I don’t, it will be there. It is the overwhelming context of our lives right now. It is affecting our thoughts, our physical locations, and how we interact. It is disrupting our economic, social and spiritual lives.
The world has not gone mad, it is sick. The world has not gone mad, it has a fever. The world has not gone mad, it is dealing with uncertainty. We do not like uncertainty because it breaks the illusion of control most of us walk around with. Our current crisis will break a few prideful people, and it will see some humble people rise to honor.
The world now needs leadership. We need good policy, but more than that we need leadership. We need it at every level of society, from nuclear families to the United Nations. I would argue that leadership in our families, clubs, congregations and workplaces is more important than in our state and national governments. Government can only give us information and directives. Without leadership in our smaller units of society, the directives and information are not as useful.
The world needs wisdom. It needs wisdom that is “from above.” Listen to this from James as he is instructing a group of people that were prone to looking after themselves first: “For where jealousy and selfish ambition exist, there will be disorder and every vile practice. But the wisdom from above is first pure, then peaceable, gentle, open to reason, full of mercy and good fruits, without uncertainty or insincerity. And the harvest of righteousness is sown in peace by those who make peace.” (James 3:16-18, RSV).
The world needs mercy. One may not think much of the connection between shopping and mercy, but in times of stress there is a connection. Mercy in this instance implies some self-control. Have mercy on those who do not get to the store before you do. Mercy requires us to think of the situation of others, especially those who may be at a disadvantage.
The world needs less anxiety. This one is difficult because we have not yet had any significant disruption to our basic supplies (we have had issues of hoarding). In a world where starvation was only one failed rainy season or one swarm of locusts (see east Africa today) away, Jesus said this, “Therefore do not be anxious, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ ... your heavenly Father knows that you need them all. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these shall be yours as well.” (Matthew 6:31-33, RSV).
I have been encouraged by what I have seen and heard on my brief forays into the store. Keep medical and retail workers in mind. Be kind to them and be patient. They are, right now, serving our nation by doing their jobs well.
Faith was made for times like these.
Sean Niestrath lives and ministers in Madisonville. You may contact him via email at sean.niestrath@outlook.com.
