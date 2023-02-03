My personal journey through racism has been punctuated by a handful of events that moved me toward the still imperfect place I am now. I suppose I was like a lot of children in my generation in the mid-south. It was still illegal for Blacks and whites to drink out of the same water fountain when I was born. I remember changing elementary schools. One year I was in an all-white class, the next I was in a different building and in a mixed classroom.

I remember the discussions of adults around “bussing.” Some were for it, others not so much. It probably had more to do with fear of change than anything else, but it was certainly based on race. I remember moving from one school district to another and landing back in an “all-white” environment. I do not believe the move was motivated by race, but it did affect me.

