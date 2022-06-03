Poverty, divorce, abortion, war, mass shootings. The list can be as long as one wants to make it. In a nation and world as complex and interdependent as ours, answers can leave us at a loss. We often resort to policy and blame.
It seems strange — we are at a place where different groups of people are angry at each other while using the same argument to oppose the others’ stance on different issues. One says the other side supports murder (including rights to abortion and firearms) while claiming to defend rights (to do with my body what I want, or the Second Amendment). I am not suggesting these two are equal — no one on one side or the other would. I am suggesting that defending our personal rights can get in the way of our logic.
If one believes another’s stance is equivalent to encouraging murder, there is no logic or argument to convince them otherwise. Both sides are so far apart they do not even speak the same language. This is understandable — negotiating with someone who allows an environment where the taking of life is defended is a non-starter. We live in a vast, incomprehensibly diverse nation. Attitudes about guns and abortion are radically different depending upon one’s culture and environment.
Some do offer an alternative to name-calling and political pandering. But their voices are rarely heard because they do not make good sound bites and memes or get votes. This part of the problem is on all of us for continuing to play the sound-bit-meme-political-pandering game.
Both issues have a component of public and mental health. Both issues deal with rights. Both issues are emotional and polarizing. Both have a component of public policy encouraging the environments that create the issues. Both issues present the problem of one person’s rights conflicting with another person’s right to life or security. How you read that last sentence may reveal your leanings.
There are no simple solutions. But I believe there are things all of us can do to move toward better solutions. First, pay more attention to those presenting solutions based on public health research. We have solved a lot of problems with food quality, drugs, automobile safety, and water quality this way. Second, think about how to solve the problems rather than attacking those who we see as the problems. People are not the problems. The problems are the problems. Third, learn to listen.
There are places with good programs that mitigate these all-too-frequent school disasters. There are places that have programs in place that help young women deal with unplanned, unwanted pregnancies. Seeking out these solutions, copying, and improving them is something our schools and municipalities can do.
In the meantime, all of us can work to make the world in our immediate vicinity better, regardless of the laws or social environment. With both issues, relationships are important. Paying attention is important.
I want to share a personal experience with a gun in the wrong hands which demonstrates the role community can play. When my wife and I were in graduate school we rented a duplex from a man with a developmentally disabled daughter. She was in her 30s and lived independently, but needed help with shopping, hygiene, and money management. Her father took care of the money part from 150 miles away. We did the rest for a discounted rental rate.
When I came home one day, she and her boyfriend were in the driveway arguing. He had a handgun; developmentally he was about the same as her. I asked what was going on — she told me he took her gun after an argument. She wanted it back. I was shocked she had it in the first place. I learned that something she saw on TV made her want to buy it. They were both afraid.
After a short discussion he gave the gun back to her. On my instructions, she put it away. We soon discovered she had bought it at a local pharmacy. After a terse conversation with the pharmacist, he agreed he had made a mistake and would buy it back from her. We convinced her it was better if she didn’t have it.
First, this never should have happened. Public policy could have prevented her from buying it. Second, the pharmacist demonstrated a shocking lack of sense, but again, public policy. What prevented this from turning into a disaster was relationships and community. I believe caring more about the isolated, quiet, awkward, and hurting people we encounter, rather than shouting down the other side, will allow things to get better. I am forever hopeful.
