WILLIAMSBURG — For over a year now, one group of Whitley County women have been praying together and laughing a lot all while they build up the kingdom of God.
They are unorthodox in their method, meeting on Thursday evenings inside a beauty shop in downtown Williamsburg, but April McIntosh who organized Beauty Shop Bible Study said they support one another, pray for one another and are really amazed at what God is doing.
McIntosh, who owns Just Teasin’ hair salon, said she and a friend who used to own a neighboring salon created the Bible study approximately a year ago and have been going strong since.
The women meet on Thursday nights around 7 p.m. although most of the women (and the occasional man) show up around 6:30 p.m. for snacks and prayer requests.
McIntosh said the Holy Spirit led her to start the Bible study, specifically after someone kept asking her what she was doing to serve the Lord. At first she thought the work in Sunday school, cooking at church and teaching vacation Bible school was her service to God. But as the individual kept asking her what she was doing to serve the Lord, something came over her.
Finally reminding him she owned her own beauty shop, she told him exactly what she was doing to serve the Lord.
“I am my own boss. I have a ministry in behind that chair,” said McIntosh. “Every day there is a woman that needs therapy, that just needs to cry, that needs reassurance and nobody can tell me I can’t say it because I’m the boss.”
The Holy Spirit washed over her as she spoke those words and just days after Beauty Shop Bible Study was born.
McIntosh never really saw herself as a person to take a chance, but this was something worth taking a chance on. Like many, she was raised in church, started her children in church but when she got “church hurt” as she describes it, she left church for about 12 years.
“I ran wild, really wild,” McIntosh said.
She believes that for people with similar feelings as hers it would be nice to have a location, a neutral territory — such as a beauty shop.
“It’s very unorthodox,” she admitted.
She has seen it bring a lot of people, who would otherwise be uncomfortable to talk with you about religion, the gospel and Jesus, open up.
“It opens up a lot of doors,” McIntosh said. “With us, this group of women, we’ve been through some rough stuff together.”
Ashley Warren had been looking for a Bible study to be a part of when she heard about Beauty Shop Bible Study.
“I hate missing,” Warren said. “It gives me time with other women to talk and learn about Jesus. It feeds my soul.”
Denise Willmore agreed.
Willmore lost her mother over a year ago and said she took a long hard look at herself and decided she wanted to be closer to the Lord.
Unlike her mother, who was in church every time the doors were open, she had fallen away and wasn’t where she wanted to be. Marilyn Smith who also attends the Bible study recalls meeting Willmore for the first time and said Willmore told her she’d been praying that God would send her some Christian friends.
He did indeed.
“We enjoy her immensely,” Smith said.
For Denise Ferguson the Bible study has been a life saver for her mental health. She said it is a weekly reminder to keep a calmer temperament. It has not only restored her prayer life but also her life at home.
What brought Ferguson to the Bible study?
A hair appointment, of course.
And while she admitted in the beginning, she had no intention of sticking with the Bible study, now she enjoys it.
For McIntosh, it’s all about letting people know that even though they might think they’re not worthy or that they’re unreachable that they are. She admits she’s been through some rough times and she’s felt unworthy of God’s blessing but has been showed different.
Beauty Shop Bible Study focuses on growing the kingdom of God, in various ways, inside or outside the box.
McIntosh said the individuals within the group have grown stronger in their witness. They’ve started communicating their faith to community members, people they work with and strangers at the gym.
“Our strength and testimony have grown,” said McIntosh. “It’s really amazing to see how God can use little ol’ us to make such a big difference.”
They have much advice for young women, such as don’t bring each other down but rather be a woman’s woman.
Warren said the main thing is having a commitment to getting to know Jesus. They remind young women that often times feelings and peer pressure can be misleading and it’s important to be true to yourself. At nearly 60, Ferguson said she still gets that gut feeling and knows right from wrong.
Most importantly McIntosh wants young women to know it’s never too late to change your life.
“Even if you’ve made really bad mistakes, it’s never too late to change your life — God doesn’t hold those mistakes against you,” McIntosh said.
