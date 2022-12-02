It is very strange watching the World Cup with a fire in the wood stove. I have mixed feelings about it this cycle because of the juxtaposition of massive and obscene wealth next to all those unseen immigrant workers (of which about 450 are reported to have died), who constructed some of the most advanced sports venues in the world.

If one has never traveled outside the USA during a window of competitive international matches, it is difficult to describe the intensity of national pride at stake. Add to this the complexities of international sports politics, international relations between countries, the general messiness of the world in general, and we have as much weight placed on the shoulders of mostly 20- or 30-somethings as anybody can have outside of outright war.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In