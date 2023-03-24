It is not possible to understand light without darkness. It is difficult to experience faith without having a brush with fear. There is no left without a right or up without down. Good and evil have a similar relationship, but they need an actor and a target to be realized.

All of life is lived on a sliding scale. I have a relative who goes so far as to say, “Life is a spectrum disorder.” Until recently he was a teaching physician in an emergency room. He shared that saying with his resident students. He also told them to never think they were beyond anything they saw happening to them. These two principles form a basis for humility and empathy. It also moved the beginning point of their experience with their patients from themselves to the patient. “If that person were me, how would I want to be treated.”

