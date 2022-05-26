Almost exactly one year ago my wife and I sat in the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. We were there to witness the commissioning of the class of 2021 Navy and Marine officers. The Commandant of the Marine Corps spoke briefly before he administered the oath to those who chose the Marines (of which our son was one).
I will put in quotes what I remember him saying, “Sometimes we have to fight. When we fight we have to win. There is no other option.” We heard those words while surrounded by the names of places memorialized in the stadium where so many fought – and died. Being so close to Memorial Day leaves one with a deep appreciation of what it means when we hear all those young men and women shout with conviction, “I do,” in response to the oath.
The places where we had to win are part of the façade in the stadium, which surrounds all those on the field. Anzio, Bellau Wood, Midway, Guadalcanal, Quang Nam, Peleliu, Iwo Jima, Okinawa, Mekong Delta, Chosin Reservoir, and Desert Storm are just a sampling of the 44 battles memorialized.
A few months later we were at the Marine Corps Museum near Quantico, Virginia. My usual purchase at gift shops is a book. As I was looking over the possibilities two young Marines walked up and started looking as well. We were soon joined by four others. I asked them which was the best book I could read about the Marine Corps. Without hesitating they said, almost in unison, “With the Old Breed . . . if they have it here.”
It was written by E.B. Sledge, who enlisted during WWII and participated in the assaults on Peleliu and Okinawa. It is the basis of the miniseries The Pacific, which I have not seen. I do not intend to review the book here, but it was worth my time to read it.
He summarized that, “War is brutish, inglorious, and a terrible waste. Combat leaves an indelible mark on those who are forced to endure it. As the troops used to say, ‘If the country is good enough to live in, it’s good enough to fight for.’ With privilege comes responsibility.”
One cannot help but be moved by visiting any of our Veterans’ cemeteries scattered throughout our nation. To visit one overseas is even more moving. Our nation has been threatened in the past – people died defending it – some of which were not convinced that they should even be there.
The Vietnam Memorial is one of the most emotional places one can visit, largely due to all those names – names whose origins represent nearly every nationality on the planet. Our country may have serious problems, but we are still a place where people come and serve. Our military academies all have immigrants who give up their citizenship in order to serve in the U.S. military.
This did not happen quickly. It happened because the United States has stood against massive threats in the past. Yes, we have made mistakes. Yes, we will make more. But serving is not a mistake. What we enjoy today has been paid for with the blood of young men and women who deserve to be remembered.
I am a Christian who has pacifist leanings. I am also a proud parent of a Marine. I hold in high regard the Constitution that our son has sworn to protect. I also hold in the highest regard the witness of Scripture. I have days when I am torn between the two. I never want to get to the place where I confuse being an American with being a Christian. However, I also never want to get to the place where I cannot honor those who have died to make the nation that I live in what it is today.
Memorial Day sometimes seems to be at an odd time of year, until I think a little – then is seems just right. It is in the middle of spring, usually late enough that the weather is warm. Springtime and memorial fit together well. It is a time to pause before the summer with all its activity. It is a gift to a nation of possibilities and promise. It is up to us to honor our military by continuing to make it better. Remember those who serve and those who have sacrificed for us all. Never forget. We have been given something precious by those who had to fight . . . and had to win.
