I had a conversation with a friend a few years ago in which he shared that he was made light of by his brother because he had a habit of giving at least 10% of his income to the church or other charities.
His brother said, “Just think how much more money you would have if you didn’t give so much away?” My friend did not honor the question with an answer. His brother, did, however, express the spirit of the times. Get all you can get while you can get it.
Much more recently, I have had conversations with younger people and a couple of parents that express the view questioning why people need to work for money. “Why can’t we just help each other out and not worry about having jobs?” It appears that the pendulum has swung.
Neither of these views are healthy, and there were obviously generous people who were generous in the first instance and most (just barely) care about having and keeping a job in the second. What is fascinating is that both these views made enough sense when they were expressed that they were not dismissed out of hand. They represent the direction the breeze is wafting us along in society. If ever either of those views were adopted by too many people, society as we know it, would collapse.
There are other pendulum swings that I have noticed. The themes of “enjoy the journey” and “enjoy the moment” have become common sentiments to express appreciation for life. However, a journey is worth little if the destination is unclear and moments to enjoy are robbed of their power if we seek them for their own sake rather than allow them to happen in the course of living toward a worthy goal.
Christianity has also experienced a nearly violent swing from “the all-seeing eye” of the God of justice (i.e. punishment to hell) toward an all-loving God who could not possibly challenge anyone for being who they are. It is as though transformation and the need for mercy (if being convicted of wrong is not an option) have been absorbed into a never-ending praise song of God’s unconditional love.
In my faith tradition, there was much room for more teaching about mercy and God’s love and acceptance in recent years. Today there is much room for teaching about God’s justice and his hatred (strong word for these times) of the sin (another unpopular word) that wrecks our lives.
Just as some people need to hear “lighten up” and others need to hear “be more responsible,” so various times and places need to hear what may sound like opposite messages to regain balance. It is a regular occurrence to swing in opposite directions as we seek to correct ourselves from one generation to the next. I do not view this as something inherently good or bad — it just is. It does mean that there always needs to be what may sound like a dissenting and often unpopular voice to pull us away from the ledges that we too often approach.
There is encouragement to keep things balanced in the Bible. Proverbs and Ecclesiastes are wonderful works that can nudge us in that direction. One of my favorite examples of this is in Proverbs 26:4-5, “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest you be like him yourself. Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own eyes.”
Ecclesiastes gives us this gem to ponder, “Be not righteous overmuch, and do not make yourself overwise; why should you destroy yourself? Be not wicked overmuch, neither be a fool; why should you die before your time.?” (Eccles. 7:16-17).
In the New Testament, Jesus encourages balance between what has gone before and what is new when he says, “Therefore every scribe who has been trained for the kingdom of heaven is like a householder who brings out of his treasure what is new and what is old.” (Mt. 13:52, RSV).
We will always need progressive people and we will always need others to slow them down. We will always need conservative people and others to pull them along. We must look to the future and be taught the past. We must understand our past and embrace the future. We also need to be careful that the corrective a previous generation needed does not become the answer for everything. Balance in society will mean that we will always be a little frustrated with each other. The calling is still to love and care for everyone.
