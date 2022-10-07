It is impossible for me to imagine the world that my great-great-grandmother lived in. People were in all kinds of situations that were common then but unimaginable for me now. OK, there still are. At least we have more social awareness, compassion, legal recourse, and social safety nets to provide an escape route.

It is crucial to remember that those who lived several generations before us, and those who live in cultures that are very different cannot see the world as we do. We have become very adept at passing judgment on each other and even more so on those who lived before us. None of us know how we would have acted or what we would have said had we been in their circumstances.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In