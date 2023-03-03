The practice of writing happened so long ago that we don’t normally think of it as having been invented. As time has passed the material that we have used to write has meant more and more people have the capacity to write things down and more people have the opportunity to read those things.

We have moved from pictograms on stone to pixels on a screen. Human beings have written on stone, sheepskin, papyrus, and a mushy wood pulp we turned into paper. The printing press was a game changer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In