The practice of writing happened so long ago that we don’t normally think of it as having been invented. As time has passed the material that we have used to write has meant more and more people have the capacity to write things down and more people have the opportunity to read those things.
We have moved from pictograms on stone to pixels on a screen. Human beings have written on stone, sheepskin, papyrus, and a mushy wood pulp we turned into paper. The printing press was a game changer.
It has always been difficult to know which things written are to be believed, either because of intentional embellishment, nefarious intention, or ignorance. What we do know is that nothing is written for no reason.
Choosing what to read today is difficult. The sources and volume are nearly unimaginable for us today. Forty years ago I was told that I could start reading everything new written about theology (an admittedly huge subject) and read twenty-four hours a day for 365 days and at the end of the year I would be further behind than when I started. This was well before the internet as we now know it.
I have begun to think about reading like I now think about food. When deciding what to eat I consider whether or not the calories are worth the enjoyment. The very fact that most of us think of food as entertainment rather that fuel for the body is another topic for another day. Still, I give thought to what I am putting into my body more today that a few years ago. I consider how it will make me feel an hour after I eat it. I consider what time of day it is and who I am with. One think I know for certain is that what I put in my body will have a direct impact on me.
The same is true of what we choose to read. When making such decisions it is vitally important to know who wrote it and what their motivation is. I may choose to read something with which I disagree because I need to hear it or because I want to understand it better. Is it written to pander or to inform? Is it written to give an alternative view or to attempt to change facts?
I enjoy reading classics from the ancient world or novels written during the last 200 years. I enjoy reading peer-reviewed journals. And I enjoy reading about other people’s lives. I know that I must be careful with what I put in my brain because everything I read changes me a little bit — whether I realize it or not. What may seem unpalatable at first can become something I crave. Anyone remember that journey with black coffee? (And to be clear, I am NOT saying black coffee is bad.) So be careful out there.
With that said I would like to offer this brief review of a book written by a western Kentucky author.
Forty Days: On the Mountaintop, Halfway Up, and From Behind the Golden Calf, by Ken Snyder.
Longer ago than I am willing to admit, I received an email from an author. He asked if I would read and review a book he had written. I agreed and he sent me a copy. Ken Snyder, you have been graciously patient, and I have been blessed by your offering of Forty Days to a world that needs encouragement from a life lived ever moving toward God.
There is nothing more powerful a witness than lived, practical theology. Even more so when it is centered on God rather than self. That is a hard thing to do when telling stories about one’s experiences in life. Ken Snyder masterfully manages to weave his stories into The Story. He does so in the language of a friend who wants what is best for the one listening.
He shares his life with the humor and honesty that only comes from one who has made the journey from brokenness to wholeness in Christ. There is familiarity with God without disrespect. Ken reveals himself and his journey “up the mountain” a little at a time while calling others to make the journey with him.
Ken Snyder shares 48 formative vignettes from a life in the process of growing in faith. The essays are nicely gathered into topics that add a layer of depth and context. I believe that anyone who reads these stories will be better for the journey. This book makes for great devotional reading and would be a good gift for someone new in faith or in recovery.
Ken’s book is available online on Amazon; Barnes and Noble; and his publisher, Wipf and Stock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.